Jennifer Lopez Makes Lougewear Look Luxe in Alexander McQueen Sneakers & $200K Hermes Birkin Bag

By Elisa Lewittes
On the heels of her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance, Jennifer Lopez continues to master the monochrome sweatsuit trend and stepped out in a head-to-toe white ensemble for a rehearsal on Tuesday.

Jennifer Lopez on Dec. 29 in New York City.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For the concert practice, the “Hustlers” star wore the Wilfried The Cloud Puff Jacket in the Birch colorway from Aritizia. This corduroy outerwear piece features a goose down lining in a trendy short puffer jacket silhouette. Designed for ample warmth, this item currently is on sale for around 10% off and retails for $249 on aritizia.com. She teamed the textured garment with a pair of light-hued jogger sweatpants with a navy and light pink stripe detail down the sides.

A full look at Jennifer Lopez’s all-white ensemble.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

To accessorize the loungewear look, the “On The Floor” singer chose a white scarf in a fur-like material, brown gradient-lens sunglasses, and a head-turning Hermès Birkin bag in the coveted Himalaya Blanc Crocodile colorway with silver hardware. While extremely rare, these bags currently are valued at upwards of $265,000 on the resale market.

Alexander-McQueen-Oversized-Sneakers
Here’s a closer look at the Alexander McQueen Oversized Sneakers.
CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, Lopez completed the multi-textured ensemble with a pair of the Alexander McQueen Oversized sneakers in the nude colorway. These celebrity-beloved designer shoes feature leather uppers, a 1.6-inch heel with a 0.8-inch platform, and the brand’s signature oversized 100% rubber sole with a nude-colored heel panel. They retail for $540 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

When the “Jenny From The Block” songstress is not wearing these shoes, some of Lopez’s other go-to sneaker choices include her beloved The Kooples chunky sneakers as well as various Nike styles. This season, the entertainer also has been spotted multiple times in her buzzy Jimmy Choo x Timberland hiking boots. Earlier this month, she teamed these cold-weather shoes with an Ivy Park mustard-hued sweatsuit after pairing them with a matching beige sweatsuit set from Les Tien last September.

Since the launch of her first stand-alone shoe collection, JLO Jennifer Lopez, with DSW earlier this year, the entrepreneur continues to confirm her footwear prowess as 2020 comes to a close.

Embrace the multi-hyphenate’s cool sneaker style with similar selections available below.

Vagabond-Platform-White-Sneaker

To Buy: Vagabond Judy Platform Sneakers, $140.

Puma-Smash-Sneaker

To Buy: Puma Smash Sneakers, $35.

Soludos-Ibizia-Platform

To Buy: Soludos Ibiza Platform Sneakers, $139.

Click through this gallery to see more of Jennifer Lopez’s best gym style looks over the years. 

