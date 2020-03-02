Sign up for our newsletter today!

J-Lo’s Crystal Mountain Leggings & Futuristic High-Tops Offer a Fun Take on Gym Style

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s latest outfit is proof of how fun gym dressing can be.

The 50-year-old singer hit the gym in Miami today wearing a colorful look complete with her favorite futuristic sneakers. Lopez sported a cropped white shirt with a highlighter yellow bra top underneath. She teamed the top with Niyama Sol’s printed crystal mountain leggings, which sell for $92 on the brand’s site.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Miami in Niyama Sol leggings and Slick Woods x The Kooples shoes, March 2.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at J-Lo’s Slick Woods x The Kooples sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

As for her footwear, J-Lo sported one of her go-tos, futuristic sneakers from The Kooples x Slick Woods. The high-top trainers have text accents, chunky, exaggerated rubber soles and leather straps.  Made by French retailer The Kooples in collaboration with model Slick Woods, the shoes intially retailed for $325 but are marked down to $195 on TheKooples.com.

Slick Woods x The Kooples

Buy: Slick Woods x The Kooples Sneakers $325 $195
Buy it

Following her workout, Lopez changed into a different ensemble for a lunch outing. She wore the neon bra top under a white tank, which she paired with custom “J-Lo” monogrammed sweatpants.

Jennifer Lopez goes out to lunch in Miami wearing sweatpants and Alexander McQueen sneakers, March 2.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at J-Lo’s Alexander McQueen kicks.
CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “On the Floor” hit maker opted for one of her longtime favorite lifestyle silhouettes, Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers. The kicks have a chunky outsole, with a smooth leather upper and an accent tab at the heel. They retail for about $450 on Ssense.com.

alexander mcqueen, oversized sneakers
Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The “Hustlers” actress completed both of her looks with tinted sunglasses and a neon yellow mini bag.

Only a few pairs of the Slick Woods x The Kooples sneakers are left. If your size isn’t available, consider shopping one of the similar options we’ve rounded up below.

Topshop

To Buy: Topshop Cairo Chunky Sneaker, $65.

converse

To Buy: Converse CTAS Lugged Hi, $70.

 

Reebok white sneakers

To Buy: Reebok Freestyle Hi, $61 (was $75).

