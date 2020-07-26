J-Lo’s Printed Leggings, Knit Sweater & Chunky Sneakers Make for the Coziest Beach Style

Jennifer Lopez brought gym-ready style to the beach as she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez were joined by their kids for a day on the sand.

The 51-year-old multihyphenate looked comfy-chic in a cozy knit sweater, paired with patterned leggings from her favorite brand, Niyama Sol. She appeared to be clad in the label’s Leo leggings, which fans can snag for $92 on the brand’s site. Lopez wore sunglasses perched on her head and had a face mask around her neck.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on the beach. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Stories

For footwear, the “World of Dance” judge went with Last’s Sprint sneaker, which features a super chunky outsole, a white, mixed-material upper and two-tone laces. While the exact sneakers chosen by J-Lo have sold out, other colorways of the Last Sprint are available to shop now on Shopbop.com. A snake-print variation can be purchased just $130, down from $130.

Last Sprint sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

“Exactly where we need to be …” Lopez captioned a sweet snap with A-Rod shared to her Instagram grid. The image racked up more than 1.1 million likes within nine hours.

In the fashion space, J-Lo has several high-profile deals. The mom of two has an eponymous footwear line that is available exclusively at DSW stores and at DSW.com. In addition, she landed three major ad campaigns for the spring ’20 season: Coach, Versace and Guess. Lopez was named a Coach brand ambassador in November 2019, joining Yara Shahidi and Michael B. Jordan. The “Shades of Blue” alum appears in Versace advertising wearing the dress.

Often seen out and about in workout gear, Lopez owns plenty of sneakers. The “On the Floor” hit maker can often be found looking workout-ready in her Nike Air Presto and Adidas Edge Lux 3 kicks, as well as in trainers from model Slick Woods’ collaboration with The Kooples. When she’s getting more dressed up, Lopez reaches for high heels from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Gucci. The A-lister puts together her ensembles for red carpets and other appearances with the assistance of celebrity stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The pair also work with Heidi Klum, Hailee Steinfeld, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello, to name a few.

