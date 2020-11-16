Jennifer Lopez Makes Style Statement in Dramatic Red Dress at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez took home one of the biggest honors of the night at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The star accepted the Icon Award for her performances and overall success in the industry — from her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime performance and Las Vegas residency to her box office hits, including 2019’s “Hustlers.”

Jennifer Lopez, People’s Icon of 2020, accepts the award onstage. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

Lopez wore a dramatic red minidress from Christian Siriano’s spring ’21 collection for the occasion.

She completed the ensemble with Gianvito Rossi PVC sandals, a red clutch and bold red lip color.

Red was a trending hue at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. TikTok influencer Addison Rae also opted for a daring red gown that featured a black sheer lining. Bebe Rexha wowed with a red hairstyle, which she wore with a black sequin mini dress and a diamond chain necklace. Meanwhile, the show’s host, Demi Lovato, kicked off the evening in a sparkling long-sleeved, red outfit by Naeem Khan. She completed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Other big winners at the PCAs included Tracee Ellis Ross, who took home the Fashion Icon Award for her bold and memorable style, and Tyler Perry for the People’s Champion of 2020 Award. For Ross’ red carpet appearance, she wore a chocolate brown suit ensemble. The double-breasted Schiaparelli suit featured gold accents and wide legs, which covered her camel-colored pumps.

The ceremony took place sans audience from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Other guests included Justin Bieber, Chloe x Halle, Mandy Moore and others.

