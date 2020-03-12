Jennifer Lopez’s Bright Orange Pants Melt Into Her Towering Platform Sandals

Jennifer Lopez’s hit series “World of Dance” is bringing out the best in show — both onstage and offstage.

Lopez arrived on set today wearing pants that included a built-in skirt. Matched with a white cropped, short-sleeved shirt, the bottoms from Brandon Maxwell were in deep orange with a flared leg and a mini buttoned panel across the front. The bright color of her trousers dissolved into a pair of similarly toned heels.

The “Hustlers” star’s platform peep-toe pumps are a sneak peek at her upcoming collaboration with retailer DSW. The orange heels, with a lifted front, launch on March 16 along with more than 10 more shoe styles in the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW. Seven silhouettes have already been revealed online, including PVC peep-toe slingback heels, embellished gold and black strappy sandals and nude pumps with a metallic platform.

The “On the Floor” singer, in partnership with Camuto Group, announced her DSW collaboration on Feb. 13. The first series of footwear debuts this spring, with purses and bags to follow. Pieces will be available exclusively in DSW stores and online at DSW.com.

On Wednesday, Lopez showed off a similar pair of platforms from the collab, posing in a black colorway that matched her custom Versace dress as she towered over her “World of Dance” costars.

Give your ensemble a colorful lift, just as Lopez did, with our selection of orange platforms.

To Buy: Charles by Charles David Illy Platforms, $120.

To Buy: 1901 Hannon Platform Sandals, $100.

To Buy: Nine West Kushala Sandals, $138.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Flip through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’s best standout style moments of the decade.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Towers Over Her Co-Stars in Sky-High Platforms and Custom Versace

Jennifer Lopez’s Workout Look Includes a Casual $2,895 Customized Gym Bag Jennifer Lopez Does High-Low Dressing in Havaianas Flip-Flops and a Chanel Bag