Jennifer Lopez Sports Lace Leggings for the Gym, Changes Into a White Dress for Miami Dinner

A week before her much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance, Jennifer Lopez is mastering Miami style again — from the gym to dinner.

The star wore an all-white ensemble while attending a birthday dinner for her manager Benny Medina at Papi Steak with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez in Miami. She paired her bodycon white dress with a matching bomber jacket and box-shaped top handle handbag from Tom Ford.



For shoes, Lopez opted for a pair of simple white ankle-strap sandals. She accessorized the ensemble with large hoop earrings and an Hermès bracelet, paired with a variety of stacked diamond tennis bracelets.

Earlier in the day, Lopez wore an equally chic, casual ensemble while heading to the gym with Rodriguez and her daughter, Emma.

For her workout commute, the multi-hyphenate styled a pair of statement black and nude lace leggings with a black tank and a similarly eye-catching pair of chunky black sneakers. The sneakers have a bright white, large platform with a lug sole. Combining more traditionally feminine and grungy details, Lopez has mastered the formula for creating a visually-appealing, high fashion gym outfit.

The singer and actress is starring in three fashion campaigns for spring ’20, including Coach, Guess and Versace. While it’s rare for a celebrity to front so many different brands in the same season, Lopez, 50, is arguably at the top of her game. “She’s unique and a megastar right now,” said Marc Beckman, founding partner and CEO of New York-based agency DMA United.