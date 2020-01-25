Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Sports Lace Leggings for the Gym, Changes Into a White Dress for Miami Dinner

By Elisa Lewittes
Jennifer Lopez looks chic in all-white as she goes for dinner in South Beach - before a cake was dropped on her lap. The singer, who is in final preparations for her high profile Superbowl half-time performance, showed off her incredible shape in a revealing outfit as she hit up one of Miami Beach's hottest new restaurants, Papi Steak, with Alex Rodriguez. The pair were celebrating her manager Benny Medina's birthday and looked on with excitement as a six-tier cake was brought out for him and placed on a table just in front of them. But J Lo for once will have wished she wasn't in the front row. Soon after everyone had done their speeches and Instagram videos, a waiter accidentally spilled some of the cake on the singer's lap. But she was no diva about it. "There was a stunned silence for a second, but fortunately she just laughed it off," said a source. "Jlo an Arod were both very nice about it and tried to defend the waiter as it was just an accident. She was very sweet about the whole situation. She said something like - 'at least I didn't pay for this jacket'.". 24 Jan 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA593302_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A week before her much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance, Jennifer Lopez is mastering Miami style again — from the gym to dinner.

The star wore an all-white ensemble while attending a birthday dinner for her manager Benny Medina at Papi Steak with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez in Miami. She paired her bodycon white dress with a matching bomber jacket and box-shaped top handle handbag from Tom Ford.

For shoes, Lopez opted for a pair of simple white ankle-strap sandals. She accessorized the ensemble with large hoop earrings and an Hermès bracelet, paired with a variety of stacked diamond tennis bracelets.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez wears unique lace patterned leggings as she hits the gym with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in Miami. Her mini-me daughter, Emma, was along for the trip, and the group was also seen heading to the Hard Rock Stadium, where J-Lo will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. 24 Jan 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez; Alex Rodriguez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA592979_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Earlier in the day, Lopez wore an equally chic, casual ensemble while heading to the gym with Rodriguez and her daughter, Emma.

For her workout commute, the multi-hyphenate styled a pair of statement black and nude lace leggings with a black tank and a similarly eye-catching pair of chunky black sneakers. The sneakers have a bright white, large platform with a lug sole. Combining more traditionally feminine and grungy details, Lopez has mastered the formula for creating a visually-appealing, high fashion gym outfit.

The singer and actress is starring in three fashion campaigns for spring ’20, including Coach, Guess and Versace. While it’s rare for a celebrity to front so many different brands in the same season, Lopez, 50, is arguably at the top of her game. “She’s unique and a megastar right now,” said Marc Beckman, founding partner and CEO of New York-based agency DMA United.

