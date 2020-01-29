J-Lo Wears Her Favorite Nike Sneakers With Black Leggings at the Gym in Miami

Jennifer Lopez went monochrome for her most recent workout.

The multihyphenate, 50, was spotted at the gym in Miami today wearing black from head to heel. She teamed a cropped T-shirt with a pair of high-waisted leggings.

Jennifer Lopez wears leggings and Nike Air Presto sneakers in Miami on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at J-Lo’s Nike Air Presto sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “On the Floor” singer wore the Nike Air Presto, one of her longtime favorite gym sneakers.

The Nike Air Presto, which debuted in 2000, is a classic that the Swoosh has called the “T-shirt for the foot.” The shoe is meant to have an effortless fit, with a stretch-mesh upper and molded support cage. The silhouette comes in loads of cool colorways, many of which are owned by J-Lo. Fans of the look can customize their own pairs on Nike.com for $140.

Nike Air Presto CREDIT: Nike

Apart from the Air Presto, Lopez is also a fan of her white and gold Adidas Edge Lux 3 and her black-and-white Slick Woods x The Kooples high-top trainers. The A-lister is often photographed while heading back and forth from the gym, and her choices have even been known to impact sales: Data released this month by global fashion search platform Lyst shows that searches for “metallic leggings” spiked 33% in the 24 hours after J-Lo was photographed wearing rose gold Beyond Yoga leggings this December.

Jennifer Lopez wears leggings and Nike Air Presto sneakers in Miami on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

When she’s on the red carpet or in the middle of a press junket, the “Hustlers” actress generally chooses high heels, from labels such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford.

Flip through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’s best style moments of the 2010s.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

J-Lo Oozes Summer Vibes in a Sundress + Gucci Wedges at Pegasus World Cup

Jennifer Lopez Is Fashion’s Most Coveted Spring ’20 Campaign Star — But Will She Drive Sales?