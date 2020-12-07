How J-Lo and Nigel Sylvester Style Their J Balvin x Air Jordan 1

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 is one of the year’s most coveted sneaker releases, and celebrities who already have their pairs — including Jennifer Lopez and Nigel Sylvester — are proving there’s no wrong way to style them.

J-Lo shared an image on Instagram yesterday, relaxed on her lawn near Christmas lights with the colorful shoes laced up and cellphone in hand. The multihyphenate opted to dress the sneakers down, wearing a comfortable royal blue sweatsuit with the Colombian singer’s Jordans on.

As for the BMX rider, Sylvester paired the sneakers with Levi’s jeans covered in his Go Mode logo and a red Stussy x Nike NRG Windrunner Jacket with a white hoodie underneath.

However, in typical Sylvester, he didn’t just simply wear J Balvin’s sneakers and share a shoe or two on social media. Instead, Sylvester shared a video on Instagram riding his bike on the streets of New York City, performing tricks and weaving his way in and out of traffic set to the soundtrack of Rick Ross “So Sophisticated.”

After nearly a year of teasing the shoe, J Balvin’s highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 collaboration will finally arrive tomorrow via the SNKRS app and at select retailers with a retail price of $190.

His Air Jordan 1 collab features several bold “Colores” and “Vibras” — the names of his last two albums, which translates in Spanish to “Colors” and “Vibes” — on the rainbow canvas upper, which also features jagged edges along the toe box and near the heel. Also, his smiley-face logo takes the place where the Jumpman branding would normally sit on the left tongue tag. The sneaker comes with pink, white and black laces as well as interchangeable patches.