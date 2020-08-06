J-Lo Gets Dolled Up In a Chic Floral Frock With ‘Invisible’ 5-Inch Heels

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez stopped by a celebrity-favorited restaurant in New York yesterday to enjoy an outdoor meal.

The couple arrived at Cipriani in Soho in the evening after visiting the Mets’ Citi Field — the couple is reportedly looking into buying the team — both donning dressier takes on summer style. The former Yankees pro opted for a light blue button-down top and tailored chinos while the “Hustlers” star opted for a colorful floral frock with voluminous sleeves. She added to the outfit with a $2,445 Valentino raffia crossbody purse.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrive at Cipriani in New York, Aug. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s PVC sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

While A-Rod decided on his go-to suede lace-up boots, J-Lo traded out her usual choice of sneakers for a towering pair of sandals; the nude design elongated her form with its crossing invisible PVC straps that wrapped across the top of the foot and toes. The style came set atop a tall almost 5-inch stiletto heel as well.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrive at Cipriani in New York, Aug. 5.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez's PVC sandals.

As for Rodriguez, his choice of shoe echoes a pair he opted for earlier in the day yesterday while lounging about with his fiancée. Seen on his Instagram page, the baseball announcer went for a dressier ensemble with his tailored suit and tie while Lopez decided to stay comfy in slick leggings and a cropped retro T-shirt.

In addition to modeling lifted shoes, the “Hustlers” star also debuted her own JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear collection for DSW in March. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

This past season, the New York native also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker. On top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance,” J-Lo also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

Flip through the gallery to see even more of Jennifer Lopez’s best dolled-up looks over the years.