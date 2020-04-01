J-Lo Pairs Mom Jeans With Her Favorite Designer Sneakers in ‘Thanks A Million’ Trailer

Jennifer Lopez is executive producer for Quibi’s new series, “Thanks a Million,” and the heartwarming trailer dropped yesterday showing the star performing an act of kindness.
In the trailer, the “On the Floor” hit maker sports a cropped beige sweater and medium-wash mom jeans. The “Hustlers” actress accessorized with hoop earrings and wore her hair pin-straight.
For footwear, Lopez is clad in Alexander McQueen’s oversized sole sneakers — her go-to lifestyle shoe. The casual sneakers feature a white outsole and upper, with a pink suede tab at the back offering a subtle color contrast and an elevated sole for a height boost. The classic kicks are available for purchase on Farfetch.com now, with a $415 price tag.
In “Thanks a Million,” celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward. Each episode features a different lead; in addition to J-Lo, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss will be featured. In total, $1 million will be handed out across 10 episodes. The show launches on the Quibi app on April 6.
If J-Lo’s Alexander McQueen sneakers are a bit out of your price range, consider shopping one of the options below to get a similar look for less.
To Buy: Steve Madden Bertie Sneakers, $48 to $72.
To Buy: Ash Moon Flatform Sneaker, $178 (was $198).
To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Entourage Sneaker, $67 (was $90).
