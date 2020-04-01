Sign up for our newsletter today!

J-Lo Pairs Mom Jeans With Her Favorite Designer Sneakers in ‘Thanks A Million’ Trailer

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez
1998
Jennifer Lopez is executive producer for Quibi’s new series, “Thanks a Million,” and the heartwarming trailer dropped yesterday showing the star performing an act of kindness.

In the trailer, the “On the Floor” hit maker sports a cropped beige sweater and medium-wash mom jeans. The “Hustlers” actress accessorized with hoop earrings and wore her hair pin-straight.

Jennifer Lopez, alexander mcqueen sneakers, quibi, j-lo, thanks a million, mom jeans, beige sweater
Jennifer Lopez (C) in a snapshot from the “Thanks a Million” trailer.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Quibi
j-lo, jennifer lopez, quibi, thanks a million, trailer. celebrity style, alexander mcqueen sneakers
A closer look at J-Lo’s Alexander McQueen sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Quibi

For footwear, Lopez is clad in Alexander McQueen’s oversized sole sneakers — her go-to lifestyle shoe. The casual sneakers feature a white outsole and upper, with a pink suede tab at the back offering a subtle color contrast and an elevated sole for a height boost. The classic kicks are available for purchase on Farfetch.com now, with a $415 price tag. 

Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen chunky sneakers.
CREDIT: Farfetch
Buy: Alexander McQueen Chunky Sneakers $415
Buy it

In “Thanks a Million,” celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward. Each episode features a different lead; in addition to J-Lo, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss will be featured. In total, $1 million will be handed out across 10 episodes. The show launches on the Quibi app on April 6.

If J-Lo’s Alexander McQueen sneakers are a bit out of your price range, consider shopping one of the options below to get a similar look for less.

Steve Madden
Steve Madden Bertie Sneakers
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Bertie Sneakers, $48 to $72.

Ash Moon Flatform Sneaker
Ash Moon Flatform Sneaker
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Ash Moon Flatform Sneaker, $178 (was $198).

JEFFREY CAMPBELL Entourage Low Top Platform Sneaker, Main, color, WHITE/ WHITE SIZE INFO True to size. DETAILS & CARE White-on-white leather low-tops have a clean, classic look, but a flared platform sole puts a trend-driven spin on the sporty style. Toe style: closed toe 2" heel; 1" platform (size 8.5) Leather upper and lining/synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #5953681 Free Shipping & returns See more (4) Entourage Low Top Platform Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell Entourage Sneaker
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Entourage Sneaker, $67 (was $90).

Click through the gallery to see how Jennifer Lopez’s style has evolved through the years.

