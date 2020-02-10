J-Lo Wears 6-Inch Platform Sandals & a Glistening Gown on Oscars Night

Jennifer Lopez wore the highest sandals to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles last night.

While the 50-year-old star skipped the red carpet — and the 92nd annual Academy Awards show — she sparkled at the after-party in head-to-heel metallic, including 6-inch sandals.

Lopez wore a Julien Macdonald Julien x Gabriela gown with a liquid metallic emerald-green beaded bodice. The dress featured a leg-baring slit, perfect for showing off the multihyphenate’s footwear.

On her feet, Lopez wore a pair of Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals. A longtime favorite of hers for the red carpet, the Max boasts a nearly 6-inch heel, with a platform of about 2 inches and a strap at the ankle, which provides some stability. The silhouette is available to buy on 24s.com for $995, although not in the silver colorway chosen by the Coach campaign star.

While the “On the Floor” singer opted not to walk any red carpets on Oscars night, she did make a red carpet appearance on Saturday at the 35th annual Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. There, J-Lo wore a high-necked Valentino gown with a silver bodice and purple skirt. The floor-length dress hid the footwear of the “Hustlers” actress; she accessorized with diamonds and a Judith Leiber clutch.

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

To get Lopez’s sandal look without the $1,000 price tag, consider one of the affordable alternatives below.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal, $70.

To Buy: Nina Risa Platform Sandal, $70.

To Buy: Lauren Lorraine Platform Sandal, $40.

