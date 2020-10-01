J-Lo Makes a Case for Low-Rise Pants in a Cropped Hoodie & Trending Combat Boots

Jennifer Lopez made a case for a very early 2000s trend in her latest Coach campaign.

The brand ambassador helped debut a new bag in her first-ever collaboration with the label; her special-edition Jennifer Lopez x Coach Hutton bag features mixed shades of pink and burgundy with snakeskin detail. The crossbody design retails for $495 and is available now at Coach.com.

Giving a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, Lopez’s stylist Rob Zangardi shared a full-body view of her outfit matched to the new bag; the look included a cropped logo-coated hoodie with $895 low-rise leather joggers from the brand.

On her feet, the “Hustlers” star modeled all-black combat boots, a trending footwear silhouette amongst a growing revitalization of 1990s trends. Seen on the likes of everyone from Kylie Jenner to Machine Gun Kelly, the utilitarian-style shoe is here to stay for fall ’20.

As for Lopez herself, her set of boots bears resemblance to Coach’s Lorimer bootie; the design laces up smooth leather uppers with gold hardware detailing and a chunky rubber lug-sole finish. The all-black iteration of the silhouette retails for $250 at Coach.com.

As for the “On the Floor” singer herself, it was just earlier this year when Jennifer Lopez dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.