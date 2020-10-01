J-Lo Makes a Case for Low-Rise Pants in a Cropped Hoodie & Trending Combat Boots

Jennifer Lopez made a case for a very early 2000s trend in her latest Coach campaign.
The brand ambassador helped debut a new bag in her first-ever collaboration with the label; her special-edition Jennifer Lopez x Coach Hutton bag features mixed shades of pink and burgundy with snakeskin detail. The crossbody design retails for $495 and is available now at Coach.com.
Giving a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, Lopez’s stylist Rob Zangardi shared a full-body view of her outfit matched to the new bag; the look included a cropped logo-coated hoodie with $895 low-rise leather joggers from the brand.
On her feet, the “Hustlers” star modeled all-black combat boots, a trending footwear silhouette amongst a growing revitalization of 1990s trends. Seen on the likes of everyone from Kylie Jenner to Machine Gun Kelly, the utilitarian-style shoe is here to stay for fall ’20.
As for Lopez herself, her set of boots bears resemblance to Coach’s Lorimer bootie; the design laces up smooth leather uppers with gold hardware detailing and a chunky rubber lug-sole finish. The all-black iteration of the silhouette retails for $250 at Coach.com.
As for the “On the Floor” singer herself, it was just earlier this year when Jennifer Lopez dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.
As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.
