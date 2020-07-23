J-Lo Teams a Sports Bra With High-Waisted Leggings & Futuristic Sneakers For a Bike Ride

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her birthday celebrations early with a bike ride.

Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Jordin Althaus/Courtesy of NBC

Just hours before her 51st birthday, the “On The Floor” singer protected herself in a mask and a neon yellow helmet as she pedaled along in East Hampton, N.Y., today. For the afternoon adventure, Lopez settled in atop a $148 Mongoose bike and went activewear-chic in a white-tie-front sports bra and high-waisted all-black leggings.

Jennifer Lopez out for a bike ride in the Hamptons, New York, July 23. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s go-to sneakers.

Though the “Hustlers” star was barely recognizable under her helmet and mask, her choice of sneakers easily gave away her identity. She opted for her favorite high-top, chunky sneakers from The Kooples collaboration with model Slick Woods. The sold-out shoes have a knit, sock-style upper with calfskin leather straps and a molded rubber outsole. While the black and white style is no longer available, they once retailed for $325 at thekooples.com.

In addition to her pair today, Lopez also owns the futuristic sneakers in at least three other colorways, including camouflage, all black and all white.

The Kooples x Slick Woods chunky black high-top trainers. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Kooples

The New York native chose the same silhouette of sneakers with a similar tied sports bra as her look today when she stepped out in Miami back in March. She paired the white pieces with cherry-red leggings and a studded Valentino bag.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the gym in Miami, March 2020. CREDIT: Splash News

On top of her growing shoe collection, the “Wedding Planner” star also debuted her inaugural JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear collection for DSW in March. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

This past season, the New York native also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker. On top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance,” J-Lo also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

