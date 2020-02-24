J-Lo Swaps Leggings & Her Favorite Gym Shoes for a Super Cozy Look

Jennifer Lopez provided two very different takes on the athleisure look in one day in Miami on Sunday.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate began her day with a trip to the gym, for which she sported a workout-ready ensemble. J-Lo wore a fitted black turtleneck with matching leggings. She added a pop to the dark ensemble with her footwear, choosing a pair of neon orange Nike Air Presto sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez adds a pop to her all-black gym look with orange Nike sneakers in Miami, Feb. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at J-Lo’s Nike Air Presto sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

A gym favorite of Lopez’s, the Nike shoes have a snug fit, with a cage overlay and comfortableAir cushioning; they are available to shop on Nike.com for $140.

To Buy: Nike Air Presto, $140

After her workout, the “Hustlers” actress changed into an even cozier ensemble for a lunch date with fiance Alex Rodriguez. Lopez wore Olivia Von Halle’s Missy Moscow cashmere-blend lounge set. The two-piece set contains a crewneck and joggers; it retails for $1,250 on Neimanmarcus.com.

Jennifer Lopez leaves the gym en route to a lunch date with Alex Rodriguez on Feb. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s Alexander McQueen sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “World of Dance” judge selected her favorite Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers. Initially released in 2016, the casual kicks have a white leather upper with a suede accent at the tab and a recognizable chunky sole. Net-a-Porter.com stocks the sneakers for $490.

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Oversize Sole Sneakers, $490.

Lopez accessorized both of her ensembles with Quay Icy sunglasses ($55 on the brand’s site) and Chanel logoed earrings.

