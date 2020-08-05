J-Lo’s Leather Leggings & Graphic Crop Top Contrast A-Rod’s Tailored Suit & Suede Boots

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went for different vibes for their off-duty looks today.

As the former Yankees pro cleaned up in a tailored suit and lace-up brown suede boots, the “Jenny From the Block” singer relaxed behind him on a chaise wearing a comfy-chic look; her outfit teamed a retro MTV crop top with slick high-waisted black leggings. The leather-like pair resembles designs that the musician favors from Koral; the Lustrous design retails for $80 on the brand’s website.

Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in the snap, the “On the Floor” singer favors a chunky sneaker silhouette — in fact, she tends to prefer a lifted style over a flat pair. Her collection of sneakers includes her go-to high-top design from The Kooples’ collaboration with model Slick Woods as well as a low-top iteration from Last Sprint. The chunky Last Spring pair retailed for $250 but has since been marked down to $100 on Shopbop.com, with limited remaining sizes. Lopez modeled a similar design as she and A-Rod took their kids into Manhattan for a trip to Central Park earlier this week.

In addition to modeling lifted shoes, the “Hustlers” star also debuted her own JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear collection for DSW in March. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

Watch on FN

This past season, the New York native also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker. On top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance,” J-Lo also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

Take inspiration from J-Lo’s comfortable off-duty style with these next slick black leggings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Speed 7/8 Leggings, $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Spanx Moto Leggings, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Alo Yoga High-Waisted Leggings, $114.

Click through the gallery to see more ways J-Lo and other stars style their comfy-chic leggings.