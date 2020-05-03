J-Lo Wears Cropped Sweatshirt, Patterned Leggings + Chunky Sneakers in Video Showing Behind-the-Scenes Super Bowl Prep

Jennifer Lopez is throwing things back with her latest Instagram post.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate shared a video today to the photo-sharing platform that offers a behind-the-scenes look at her preparations for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February (she headlined alongside Shakira).

For her Super Bowl practice session alongside backup dancers, J-Lo wore a cropped Guess sweatshirt with snap detailing on the sides, teamed with patterned leggings from Niyama Sol.

For footwear, the “On the Floor” singer sported an all-white colorway of her favorite Slick Woods x The Kooples sneakers. The sold-out shoes have a knit, sock-style upper with calfskin leather straps and a molded rubber outsole. Although the kicks are no longer available, they previously retailed on Thekooples.com for $325.

“I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! ✨🏈✨ So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira❤️,” Lopez captioned her Instagram post.

The A-lister appears to be enjoying social media today, as she took to the Instagram later in the day to share images of herself jumping up and down clad in a white dress. She shared the photos alongside a lengthy caption encouraging fans to stay positive.

“In this time, when it’s so easy to get down and think of all the things going wrong and what we don’t have and don’t know the answers to… I make it a habit to say three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I’m lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day. Could be anything… and I try to change them so they are not the same everyday. Stay positive and stay safe. 🙏🏽 Love you and miss you all… together we will soon be ❤️,” she captioned the post.