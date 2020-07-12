J-Lo’s Leggings, Bodysuit & Sleek White Sneakers Are Gym-Chic With Maluma

Jennifer Lopez has gym-ready style on lock — even when she’s not working out.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the multihyphenate teased new music to come with Colombian singer Maluma. When it came to her ensemble, J-Lo embraced athletic-inspired style. She opted for a scoop-neck logo bodysuit from Marciano, tucked into all-black high-waisted leggings. While the “Hustlers” star’s bodysuit is now sold out on Guess.com, a similar style is available for $39.

For footwear, Lopez appeared to be clad in her go-to Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers. As the chunky sneaker trend continues to reign, the McQueen kicks offer a sleek take, with a smooth leather upper, a gold stamped logo at the heel and a wavy, exaggerated sole. Pairs can be purchased now from Net-a-Porter.com for $490.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Oversize Sole Sneakers, $490.

Lopez completed her look with oversize hoop earrings and Versace sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Maluma brought some flair of his own in a printed set, teamed with all-white sneakers. The star accessorized with glistening bling, including a watch that appeared to be studded with diamonds.

It was unsurprising to see Lopez clad in a Marciano bodysuit, as the “World of Dance” judge has returned as the brand’s face for the spring ’20 season, also appearing in advertising for sister label Guess. One of the most coveted stars for spring ’20 campaigns, J-Lo also landed two other high-profile spots for the season. The “On the Floor” hitmaker appears in Versace ads (wearing “the” dress), as well as in ads for Coach (she was appointed as an ambassador for the label in November).

Beyond that, Lopez has her own footwear label, called JLo Jennifer Lopez, which is available to shop exclusively at DSW.com and in the retailer’s stores. The brand offers a wide array of styles, ranging from platform sneakers to strappy wedge sandals. When she’s not in her McQueen kicks or styles from her own brand, J-Lo is a big fan of sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Last.

Below, we’ve rounded up some trainers that offer a similar look to the Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers — but at a lower price point.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Bertie, $50 to $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BP. Sonny Sneaker, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Koio Platform Bianco, $248.

