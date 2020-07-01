J-Lo Styles High-Waisted Leather Shorts With the Strappiest Neon Sandals From Her Own DSW Line

Jennifer Lopez brought some heat to the latest episode of “World of Dance” with a fierce ensemble — complete with shoes from her own namesake label.

The multihyphenate appeared to be wearing a black pleather turtleneck bodysuit from Alexander Wang, available to buy on Ssense.com for $495. J-Lo tucked her bodysuit into high-waisted, belted leather shorts from Proenza Schouler, which are marked down from $1,790 to $805 on Saksfifthavenue.com.

(L-R): Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Twitch on “World of Dance.” CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

On her feet, the “Maid in Manhattan” alum sported the strappiest neon green sandals from her JLo Jennifer Lopez line. The lace-up silhouette boasts a faux leather upper, with an almond toe, a lightly padded footbed and a synthetic lining. Putting a modern twist on the gladiator, the shoe wraps all the way up the wearer’s calf, ending just below the knee. Pairs are available to shop on DSW.com for $60.

Camuto Group announced the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez in February, with the first batch of shoes debuting a month later for the spring ’20 season. Items are available exclusively in Designer Shoe Warehouse stores and at DSW.com.

“There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami,” Lopez said in a release announcing the launch. “We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self.”

When she’s not in footwear from her namesake line, J-Lo often selects high heels from designer labels, such as Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Christian Louboutin. Additionally, the “Hustlers” actress frequently can be spotted out and about in workout-ready sneakers, with top choices including the Adidas Edge Lux 3 and the Nike Air Presto. For public appearances such as red carpets and other events, Lopez works with celebrity stylist duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, who also count Hailee Steinfeld, Taylor Hill and Camila Cabello among their clients.