Re-route my subscription: Click here

J-Lo Styles High-Waisted Leather Shorts With the Strappiest Neon Sandals From Her Own DSW Line

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jennifer Lopez
1997
1997
1997
1998
View Gallery 121 Images

Jennifer Lopez brought some heat to the latest episode of “World of Dance” with a fierce ensemble — complete with shoes from her own namesake label.

The multihyphenate appeared to be wearing a black pleather turtleneck bodysuit from Alexander Wang, available to buy on Ssense.com for $495. J-Lo tucked her bodysuit into high-waisted, belted leather shorts from Proenza Schouler, which are marked down from $1,790 to $805 on Saksfifthavenue.com.

j-lo, jennifer lopez, proenza schouler shorts, alexander wang bodysuit, dsw shoes, strappy sandals, celebrity style, WORLD OF DANCE -- "Duels" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, tWITCH -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
(L-R): Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Twitch on “World of Dance.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

On her feet, the “Maid in Manhattan” alum sported the strappiest neon green sandals from her JLo Jennifer Lopez line. The lace-up silhouette boasts a faux leather upper, with an almond toe, a lightly padded footbed and a synthetic lining. Putting a modern twist on the gladiator, the shoe wraps all the way up the wearer’s calf, ending just below the knee. Pairs are available to shop on DSW.com for $60.

Related

Kanye West Models Wild Yeezy Foam Runners With a Neon Pink Hoodie & Camo Combination

Lindsey Vonn Chooses Under Armour Sports Bra, Patterned Leggings & Sneakers for Grueling Workout

Britney Spears Models a Plunging Chartreuse Minidress With Beige Platform Sandals

JLo Jennifer Lopez, dsw, neon sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Camuto Group announced the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez in February, with the first batch of shoes debuting a month later for the spring ’20 season. Items are available exclusively in Designer Shoe Warehouse stores and at DSW.com.

j-lo, jennifer lopez, proenza schouler shorts, alexander wang bodysuit, dsw shoes, strappy sandals, celebrity style, WORLD OF DANCE -- "Duels" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, tWITCH -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
(L-R): Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Twitch on “World of Dance.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

“There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami,” Lopez said in a release announcing the launch. “We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self.”

When she’s not in footwear from her namesake line, J-Lo often selects high heels from designer labels, such as Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Christian Louboutin. Additionally, the “Hustlers” actress frequently can be spotted out and about in workout-ready sneakers, with top choices including the Adidas Edge Lux 3 and the Nike Air Presto. For public appearances such as red carpets and other events, Lopez works with celebrity stylist duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, who also count Hailee Steinfeld,  Taylor Hill and Camila Cabello among their clients.

Watch on FN

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad