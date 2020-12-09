Jennifer Lopez Styles Leather Leggings With Combat Boots for NYC Outing 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in New York City, Ny. on Tuesday, wearing one of fall’s biggest shoe trends.

The “Dinero” singer was photographed arriving at Hermes, sporting a cozy wool coat, which she wore with a fitted black turtleneck and black leather leggings. The pairing made for the perfect combination of comfort meets chic.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Hermes in New York City on Dec. 8. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s shoes. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Wool coats have been a go-to outerwear piece for years, but saw a resurgence on the fall 2020 runways with brands like Hermes, Max Mara, Stella McCartney, Chloé and more introducing new modern takes on the design at their shows.

As for footwear, Lopez opted for a pair of combat boots. The shoes appear to feature a shearling lining and a lace-up closure with a chunky outsole, making the shoes ideal for all-day wear. Combat boots have proven to be the it-shoe of the season, with stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Irina Shayk, being spotted in the style within the past few weeks.

Lopez finalized Tuesday’s look with chunky hoop earrings and a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When not in combat boots, Lopez’s footwear selections include popular looks such as Uggs, transparent heels and sneakers.

On Monday, Lopez turned heads when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram, wearing the highly coveted J Balvin x Air Jordan 1s. The shoes, which were released on Dec. 8, feature a rainbow-colored canvas upper with ragged edges. The shoes are currently available for $653 on Stockx.com. Lopez styled the popular sneakers with royal blue sweatsuit.

