J-Lo Transitions Into Fall Trends in a $2,500 Lacy Sundress & Chunky Platform Boots

Jennifer Lopez welcomed in fall in the most stylish way with a chic family photo.

Joined by her own two kids as well as her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters, the family posed yesterday in a tree wearing coordinating white looks before Labor Day marked the end of summer trends. The “Hustlers” star showed an easy way to transition between seasonal styles as she decided on a lace-trimmed floral dress from Tory Burch; the Handkerchief embroidered gown once retailed for $2,498 but is on sale now for $1,499 on the brand’s website.

On her feet, the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress selected a fall-ready set of towering platform boots made with smooth brown leather uppers and a lifted chunky heel. The boots resemble designs from Coach, favorited by none other than Billy Porter, with their signature boosted front and almond-toe silhouette. Lopez herself serves as a Coach ambassador and appeared in the brand’s campaign for its new Basquiat collection that debuted today.

Earlier this year, J-Lo dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

Watch on FN

As if all of her titles were not enough, this past season alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.”

