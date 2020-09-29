J-Lo Dances in a Crop Top, Paper Bag Pants & Chunky Sneakers For a Meaningful Cause

Jennifer Lopez partnered with Yoplait Yogurt to invite you to dance for a meaningful cause.
The “Hustlers” star and the yogurt brand will be donating $1 to Feeding America for every Instagram Reel posted with the Lopez’s song “Pa Ti” and the hashtag #YoplaitimeDonation, raising up to a maximum donation of $300,000.
Joined by her daughter Emme and son Max, Lopez herself showed her own take on the dance today in a chic monochromatic ensemble; the outfit included a classic white crop top with color-coordinating paper bag trousers and sneakers from her own line of footwear.
The sneakers come from the “On the Floor” singer’s JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW line and feature a chunky lifted outsole. The brand’s Amitres platform sneaker also comes accented with standout silver buckles and a price tag of $60 at DSW.com.
Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.
As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.
