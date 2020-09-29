J-Lo Dances in a Crop Top, Paper Bag Pants & Chunky Sneakers For a Meaningful Cause

Jennifer Lopez partnered with Yoplait Yogurt to invite you to dance for a meaningful cause.

The “Hustlers” star and the yogurt brand will be donating $1 to Feeding America for every Instagram Reel posted with the Lopez’s song “Pa Ti” and the hashtag #YoplaitimeDonation, raising up to a maximum donation of $300,000.

Joined by her daughter Emme and son Max, Lopez herself showed her own take on the dance today in a chic monochromatic ensemble; the outfit included a classic white crop top with color-coordinating paper bag trousers and sneakers from her own line of footwear.

Jennifer Lopez poses in shows from her DSW collection for Yoplait Yogurt, Sept. 29. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rob Zangardi/Instagram

The sneakers come from the “On the Floor” singer’s JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW line and feature a chunky lifted outsole. The brand’s Amitres platform sneaker also comes accented with standout silver buckles and a price tag of $60 at DSW.com.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Amitres sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.