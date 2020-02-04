J-Lo Debuts Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots With Sequined Boyfriend Jeans on Super Bowl Weekend

Jennifer Lopez brought down the house at the 2020 Super Bowl with a series of show-stopping Versace looks at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

But the “On the Floor” singer’s ensemble backstage at the show was equally memorable. Lopez posed backstage at Super Bowl 2020 wearing a pair of Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots that aren’t coming out until April. The shoes feature a Vibram outsole and Swarovski crystals at the collar. J-Lo is the first star to publicly wear the shoes, although other A-listers are also receiving pairs prior to release date.

Lopez teamed her boots with a sparkling champagne-colored top and a pair of sequined, distressed boyfriend jeans from Balmain, the latter of which can be purchased from Farfetch.com for $3,893. She completed her look with a pair of Lana Jewelry diamond and gold earrings with her name on them.

Given her Bronx, N.Y. roots, it’s no surprise that Lopez has long been a fan of workboots from Timberland, a brand heavily associated with NYC street style. The “Hustlers” actress is also a frequent wearer of Jimmy Choo for red carpets and other formal appearances.

Related Exclusive: Jennifer Lopez Debuts Coach's New Sneakers Paris Hilton Sparkles From Head to Toe at Rolling Stone's Super Bowl Party 2020 Every Outfit From the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show

Lopez is fashion’s most coveted campaign star for spring ’20, appearing in ads for Guess, Versace and Coach. As part of the Coach gig, the “Let’s Get Loud” entertainer revealed the brand’s new CitySole sneakers in a campaign that released this week.

While J-Lo’s Jimmy Choo x Timberland shoes aren’t available to shop yet, consumers who want to get hands on Timberlands now can get a similar look now with the brand’s Jayne silhouette.

To Buy: Timberland Jayne, $160.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see J-Lo’s top shoe style of 2019.

Want more?

J-Lo Goes Monochrome in Crystal-Accented Jimmy Choos to Promote Super Bowl Halftime Performance

J-Lo Wears Her Favorite Nike Sneakers With Black Leggings at the Gym in Miami