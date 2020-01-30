Sign up for our newsletter today!

J-Lo Goes Monochrome in Crystal-Accented Jimmy Choos to Promote Super Bowl Halftime Peformance

By Ella Chochrek
NFL Super Bowl LIV, Half Time Show Press Conference, Miami, Florida, USA – 30 Jan 2020
Jennifer Lopez’s latest shoes are like jewelry for the feet.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate promoted her upcoming performance during the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show at a press conference in Miami today wearing an all-white look complete with sparkling shoes. Lopez teamed a silky cropped top with matching high-waisted trousers.

j-lo, jennifer lopez, white crop top, high waisted trousers, jimmy choo shoes, stilettos, crystal shoes, Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock (10542209k)Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Press ConferenceNFL Super Bowl LIV, Half Time Show Press Conference, Miami, Florida, USA - 30 Jan 2020
Jennifer Lopez at a Super Bowl press conference in Miami on Jan. 30.
CREDIT: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock
j-lo, jennifer lopez, white pumps, stilettos, super
A close-up look at J-Lo’s Jimmy Choo stilettos.
CREDIT: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Hustlers” actress wore a pair of white Jimmy Choo Talika pumps. The shoes feature a pointed toe, an ankle strap and a slim heel. A crystal chain at the vamp adds a jewelrylike touch to the pumps. While not available online in J-Lo’s chosen colorway, the shoes can be purchased in black at Neimanmarcus.com.

jimmy choo, talika pump
Jimmy Choo Talika pumps in black.
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus
Lopez was joined on stage by fellow halftime show performer Shakira, who went for a more dressed-down look. The “Hips Don’t Lie” hit maker wore a graphic T-shirt with images of roses on it teamed with distressed, dark-wash skinny jeans. For footwear, the star selected a pair of white boots with a Western-inspired silhouette and a steel toe.

shakira, white boots, ripped jeans, graphic t-shirt, Colombian Singer Shakira speaks during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show press conference three days before Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, USA, 30 January 2020. The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA on 02 February 2020.Halftime Show press conference, Miami, USA - 30 Jan 2020
Shakira wears a graphic T-shirt, ripped jeans and white boots at a Super Bowl press conference in Miami, Jan. 30.
CREDIT: JOHN G MABANGLO/Shutterstock
Shakira, white boots, shoe detial, super bowl, press conference, celebrity style
A close-up look at Shakira’s white boots.
CREDIT: JOHN G MABANGLO/Shutterstock

Super Bowl 54 begins at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox; the game is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. This year’s competitors are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

