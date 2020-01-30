J-Lo Goes Monochrome in Crystal-Accented Jimmy Choos to Promote Super Bowl Halftime Peformance

Jennifer Lopez’s latest shoes are like jewelry for the feet.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate promoted her upcoming performance during the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show at a press conference in Miami today wearing an all-white look complete with sparkling shoes. Lopez teamed a silky cropped top with matching high-waisted trousers.

Jennifer Lopez at a Super Bowl press conference in Miami on Jan. 30. CREDIT: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Hustlers” actress wore a pair of white Jimmy Choo Talika pumps. The shoes feature a pointed toe, an ankle strap and a slim heel. A crystal chain at the vamp adds a jewelrylike touch to the pumps. While not available online in J-Lo’s chosen colorway, the shoes can be purchased in black at Neimanmarcus.com.

Jimmy Choo Talika pumps in black. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Lopez was joined on stage by fellow halftime show performer Shakira, who went for a more dressed-down look. The “Hips Don’t Lie” hit maker wore a graphic T-shirt with images of roses on it teamed with distressed, dark-wash skinny jeans. For footwear, the star selected a pair of white boots with a Western-inspired silhouette and a steel toe.

Shakira wears a graphic T-shirt, ripped jeans and white boots at a Super Bowl press conference in Miami, Jan. 30. CREDIT: JOHN G MABANGLO/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Shakira’s white boots. CREDIT: JOHN G MABANGLO/Shutterstock

Super Bowl 54 begins at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox; the game is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. This year’s competitors are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

