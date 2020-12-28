J-Lo Discovers the Perfect Post-Workout Jacket to Match Her Classic Leggings & Futuristic Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez’s workout-chic style just gets better and better with every trip to the gym.

Jennifer Lopez. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The “Hustlers” star stopped by her local gym in Miami over the weekend, joining her fiancé Alex Rodriguez for a sweaty Saturday afternoon. To keep warm both before and after her workout, Lopez discovered the ideal athleisure-chic bomber jacket to top off her sports bra and classic black leggings.

The zip-up design is attributed to famed choreographer Parris Goebel’s line of apparel, Runaway Motel, and retails for $250 on the brand’s website.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the gym in Miami, Dec. 26. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s chunky sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Lopez brought back one of her favorite sneaker silhouettes to tackle her fitness routine. The pair comes from The Kooples collaboration with model Slick Woods; the now sold-out shoes have a knit, sock-style upper with calfskin leather straps and a molded rubber outsole. J-Lo herself has been sporting the silhouette for years now and owns the design in a mix of colorways ranging from all-white to mixed tri-tone iterations.

While Lopez’s choice of a black and white style from this weekend is no longer available, they once retailed for $325 at thekooples.com.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez leave the gym in Miami, Dec. 26. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s chunky sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

The Kooples x Slick Woods chunky black high-top trainers. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Kooples

It was just earlier this year when the “On the Floor” singer herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the multihyphenate also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Though Jennifer Lopez’s favorite sneakers are sold out, you can shop similar sock-style kicks to achieve her workout-chic look below.

