J-Lo Goes Pantless in Head-to-Toe Hot Pink + Mules from Her DSW Collection

Jennifer Lopez’s DSW collection is the gift that keeps on giving.

The “On the Floor” singer’s stylist, Rob Zangardi, shared new pictures from her debut campaign with the Camuto Group brand. For the photoshoot, Lopez posed in a hot pink turtleneck sweater with a matching bikini-style bottom.

The bright color continued down to her stylish footwear; her JLo Jennifer Lopez Lukita round-toe mules feature pink patent uppers and 3.75-inch heel. The style sold out after Lopez’s initial drop with the brand on March 16 but is available to preorder for $61.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Lopez’s choice of color also happens to be one of spring’s biggest trends. Hot pink quickly rose to popularity during spring ’20 shows across fashion month, spotted on the runways for Versace, Christopher John Rogers, Off-White and more.

Hot pink outerwear and tie-dyed tights at Versace spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Louboutin’s Clare Sling pumps from the spring ’20 collection matched Christopher John Roger’s hot pink ensembles perfectly. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid in hot pink at Off-White spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer is also already featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns: She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker. She also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

Most recently, however, the “Hustlers” star and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, have been spending quality time at home with their children, while staying active and upbeat during the current global health pandemic.

For chic styles in pink like Lopez’s pair, check out our similar picks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Luc Mules, $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Salwa Mules, $123 was $175.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Signal Mules, $56 was $92.

