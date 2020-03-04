Jennifer Lopez Does High-Low Dressing in Havaianas Flip Flops and a Chanel Bag

Jennifer Lopez just strayed from her typical shoe style in an affordable pair of flip flops.

The “Hustlers” star stepped out in Miami wearing a halter-neck, backless white top under black, high-waisted, paper-bag trousers. Her striped Chanel tote bag stood out with its canvas uppers and chain-woven straps; the “Deauville” bag released originally back in 2018 but similar styles retail currently from $3,000 to $3,700.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s flip flops. CREDIT: Splash News

The surprising moment came with J-Lo’s choice of footwear. Her smooth, thong-toe flip flops from Havaianas retail originally for $40 but are currently on sale for up to $13 off on Amazon. While flip flops have been a go-to choice of beachgoers since the 1960s (if not longer), recently, celebs can’t get enough of thong-toe sandals with examples ranging from Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in Yeezy heels to Rihanna in her own Fenty square-toe shoes.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s flip flops. CREDIT: Splash News

Lopez previously chose shimmery gold Havaianas flip flops back in July 2019 to match her Givenchy sweatshirt-and-pants set in New York.

Jennifer Lopez wearing gold Havaianas flip-flops and a Givenchy sweatshirt in New York, July 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Lopez’ Havaianas, July 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

To get in on the thong-toe action, like Lopez, check out these easy flip flops.

