Jennifer Lopez Hits the Gym Before the Holidays in Sports Bra, Leggings and Chunky Iridescent Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez squeezed in a little gym time ahead of the holidays.

The actress was spotted leaving a gym in Miami wearing a yellow tank and blue leggings from activewear brand Runaway Motel. She completed her look with iridescent chunky sneakers and a blinged-out face mask that perfectly matched her bedazzled water bottle.

Lopez continues to rock chunky trainers, one of the most popular silhouettes to come out of the last decade. The sculptural sneaker not only gives a boost of height but also provides cushion upon impact.

Despite the unconventional holiday season, the “Hustlers” star is keeping busy and doing so in style. Lopez was spotted yesterday doing some last-minute Christmas shopping with her kids, twins Max and Emme.

For the occasion, she wore sweats and a pair of Nike’s Vaporwaffle ‘Sacai Black White’ sneakers.

Lopez seems to always have the hottest pair of kicks first, like the Jimmy Choo x Timberland collab which was released earlier this year. The star took to Instagram this weekend to show off her latest pairing of the exclusive collaboration, complete with her favorite attire: a sweatsuit.

Sweats and comfortable shoes have become an even more prevalent style staple in the fashion world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although Jennifer Lopez is known as one of the pioneers of athleisure style, she keeps her look current by wearing buzzy collabs from designers as well as items from up-and-coming brands.

