J-Lo Pairs a Bathing Suit With Denim Shorts & Chunky Sneakers for a Summery Bike Riding Look

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to take a casual biking look to the next level.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate went bike riding in East Hampton, N.Y. yesterday alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez. She looked comfy-chic in a logoed Guess bathing suit, worn under lightwash denim cutoff shorts. The exact bathing suit worn by Lopez is no longer available, but similar styles go for $69 on Guess.com.

Jennifer Lopez in a Guess bathing suit, denim shorts and Last Sprint sneakers in East Hampton, N.Y. on July 5. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s Last sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, Lopez selected Last’s Sprint sneaker, which features a super chunky outsole, a white, mixed-material upper and two-tone laces. While the shoes initially carried a $250 price tag, they have been marked down on Shopbop.com, where they’re now selling for $175 in remaining sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

The “Shades of Blue” alum accessorized her ensemble with aviator sunglasses and a Katie May face mask.

Jennifer Lopez bike riding in the Hamptons, July 5. CREDIT: Splash

This isn’t the first time that Lopez has been spotted out and about in her Last Sprint sneakers. The A-lister was first seen in the kicks in February 2020, when she selected them for a workout session in Miami. That day, the “Hustlers” actress teamed her sneakers with a white turtleneck-style sweater and camo-print leggings from Niyama Sol.

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in Miami on Feb. 27, 2020 in Niyama Sol camo leggings and Last Sprint sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

In addition to her Last sneakers, J-Lo has been seen in casual pairs from Nike, Adidas and The Kooples x Slick Woods. The “On the Floor” singer also has her own shoe line, JLo Jennifer Lopez, which sells an array of styles ranging from platform heels to strappy lace-up sandals. The line is available to shop exclusively at DSW.com and in the retailer’s stores.

With regard to apparel, Lopez often reaches for wares from high-end labels including Gucci and Valentino. But it was also unsurprising to see Lopez wearing a Guess bathing suit, as the “World of Dance” judge has returned to the brand as its face for the spring ’20 season. J-Lo was one of the most coveted campaign stars of the season: In addition to she also appears in Versace’s spring ’20 ad campaign (wearing “the” dress) as well as in ads for Coach (she was appointed as a global ambassador for the brand in 2019, joining Michael B. Jordan and Yara Shahidi).

Into J-Lo’s chunky sneaker look? Consider shopping one of the styles to emulate her vibe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Skechers Women’s D’Lites, $46 (was $60).

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Asos Design Sneakers, $72.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Jeans Women’s Maya, $129.

