J-Lo Arrives in a Dramatic Valentino Gown at the Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez made a big arrival at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

The 50-year-old, who is nominated for her performance in “Hustlers,” wore a dramatic Valentino gown. Her dress featured an oversize gold and emerald bow, with a flowing white skirt.

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emerald and diamond Harry Winston jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch added extra sparkle to the dazzling look.

Lopez’s outfit was put together with the help of her longtime stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The high-powered duo also count Gwen Stefani, Rita Ora and Camila Cabello among their clients.

J-Lo hit the red carpet alongside her fiancé, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. The “Sunday Night Baseball” commentator wore a classic black tux. A-Rod posted a good luck message to Lopez on Instagram as they headed to the event.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

“Heading to the @goldenglobes. Such an exciting night ahead. Good luck to @jlo and congrats to all of the nominees tonight for their amazing performances!” Rodriguez captioned his image, a selfie of the couple from the car.

Lopez is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her work in “Hustlers.” Other nominees in the category include Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”), Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”) and Annette Bening (“The Report”).

