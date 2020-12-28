Jennifer Lopez Upgrades Her Bright Sweats in a Fur Vest, Classic Sneakers & $25K Bag

Jennifer Lopez gave her sweatsuit the ultimate upgrade today in New York.

Arriving at Sir Studios to rehearse for her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer popped in a bright green look with a few standout accessories. The outfit got bolder and bolder with every added piece from her oversize sunglasses and starry face mask to her fur-coated oversize tan vest.

The finishing touch of the ensemble came with her coordinating green Hermès Birkin bag, a rare design that resells for upwards of $25,500 across resale sites like 1st Dibs.

When it came to shoes, Lopez balanced out the colorful elements of her attire with a set of all-white kicks. The classic mid-top design highlighted smooth white uppers atop a slightly lifted outsole; the silhouette comes from basketball legend Michael Jordan’s namesake Jordan Brand in the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

Complete with an Air-Sole unit in the midsole and a solid rubber outsole for traction, the all-white style once retailed for $115 on Nike.com. Though it has since sold out, you can now find the sneaker reselling for $279 at Farfetch.

It was just earlier this year when the “Hustlers” star herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the multihyphenate also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

