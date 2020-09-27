×
J-Lo Reimagines Athleisure in a Red Sequin Tracksuit, Peek-a-Boo Fishnet Tank & Platforms

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

jennifer-lopez-style-shoes
Jennifer Lopez: 2006 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez: 2007 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez: 2007 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez: 2008 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez gave a glam twist to athleisure this weekend in a way only the singer could pull off.

The “Hustlers” star reimagined a tracksuit for her Saturday evening look in a sequin-coated red set as seen on her Instagram page. The outfit included a sleek crop top with black accenting layered over a peek-a-boo fishnet tank and matching shimmering wide-leg pants.

Peeping out from under the elongated hem of her bottoms came a set of platform heels, a common footwear choice for the “On the Floor” singer; the pair came adorned with a suede peep-toe front and a lifted height boost for the star’s 5-foot-5-inch frame.

Fired up 🔥 📸: @lacarba

At the start of the weekend, Lopez debuted the long-awaited music video for her song “Pa Ti + Lonely” with Maluma and brought out all the stops for her on-set style.

The video featured a dolled up Lopez wearing one standout look in particular. The outfit matched a black lace-up Mugler bra and briefs set with a sheer Cong Tri robe and matching sheer stockings. She rounded out the look with a special pair of heels from Femme LA. Known for its on-trend vegan designs, J-Lo opted for the brand’s Executive pumps for the production; the silhouette features an impressive 4.5-inch stiletto heel with a pointed-toe design and securing ankle strap, retailing for $169 on the Femme La website.

NEW MUSIC. NEW VIDEO ALERT. @jlo @maluma #RandM.

It was just earlier this year when Jennifer Lopez dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Jennifer Lopez’s best and boldest looks over the years.

