J-Lo Reimagines Athleisure in a Red Sequin Tracksuit, Peek-a-Boo Fishnet Tank & Platforms

Jennifer Lopez gave a glam twist to athleisure this weekend in a way only the singer could pull off.

The “Hustlers” star reimagined a tracksuit for her Saturday evening look in a sequin-coated red set as seen on her Instagram page. The outfit included a sleek crop top with black accenting layered over a peek-a-boo fishnet tank and matching shimmering wide-leg pants.

Peeping out from under the elongated hem of her bottoms came a set of platform heels, a common footwear choice for the “On the Floor” singer; the pair came adorned with a suede peep-toe front and a lifted height boost for the star’s 5-foot-5-inch frame.

At the start of the weekend, Lopez debuted the long-awaited music video for her song “Pa Ti + Lonely” with Maluma and brought out all the stops for her on-set style.

The video featured a dolled up Lopez wearing one standout look in particular. The outfit matched a black lace-up Mugler bra and briefs set with a sheer Cong Tri robe and matching sheer stockings. She rounded out the look with a special pair of heels from Femme LA. Known for its on-trend vegan designs, J-Lo opted for the brand’s Executive pumps for the production; the silhouette features an impressive 4.5-inch stiletto heel with a pointed-toe design and securing ankle strap, retailing for $169 on the Femme La website.

It was just earlier this year when Jennifer Lopez dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.