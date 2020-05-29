J-Lo Flatters Her Feet in See-Through 4.5-Inch Crystal Heels With a Feathery Minidress

It’s no question that Jennifer Lopez can pull off even the boldest of looks.

The “On the Floor” singer’s stylist Rob Zangardi shared yet another behind-the-scenes peek into Lopez’s photoshoot for her JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear line with DSW. The singer appeared pantless in this latest ensemble, teaming a feathery cream look with PVC heels from the collection that debuted in March.

The rhinestone-coated mules rest atop a 4.5-inch metallic heel with completely see-through uppers and an elongated pointed toe. The nude version of the peep-toe shoe is currently sold out, but a black mesh iteration retails for $70 on DSW.com with a similar clear crystal-accented pump selling for $80.

Lopez’s collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

On top of creating her own shoe line, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.

Jennifer Lopez in a style from her spring ’20 JLo Jennifer Lopez collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

She also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

For shoes that will flatter your feet just like J-Lo’s pick, check out these similar styles.

Click through the gallery to find even more of Jennifer Lopez’s standout shoe styles.

