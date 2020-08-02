Jennifer Lopez Gives Her Loungewear a Deeper Meaning With a Call for ‘Empathy’

Jennifer Lopez posted a photo of herself this morning sporting a gray sweatsuit with the word “empathy” embroidered in bright lettering on the front. In classic J-Lo style, she wore a pair of white Air Force 1s with the signature Swoosh done in neon pink on the Nike sneakers.

The 51-year-old star styled her hair artfully atop her head and topped the outfit off with a pair of green shades while at home.

“Empathy: The ability to understand and share the feelings of another. ✨❤️✨Happy Sunday … 🌼,” her Instagram post reads.

J-Lo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared a post of the family watching the sunset and followed it up with a video of J-Lo with their new pup Tyson.

The “On the Floor” singer was recently spotted at the beach with Rodriguez and their kids. Similar to her chic loungewear choice today, she was stylishly comfortable in a cozy knit sweater and Niyama Sol patterned leggings.

J-Lo with Alex Rodriguez and family. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

J-Lo’s on-point style is unsurprising considering her influence within the fashion world. She currently has an eponymous footwear line available exclusively at DSW and has landed three major campaign ads for the spring ’20 season with Coach, Versace and Guess. In November 2019, J-Lo was named Coach’s brand ambassador.

You can shop J-Lo’s look with the Nike Air Force 1 and the Nike Air Max sneakers at Nike.com or in Nike stores.

