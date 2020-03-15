Jennifer Lopez Teases Her New DSW Collab in a Tuxedo-Inspired Bodysuit + Sandals

Jennifer Lopez teased her collaboration with DSW on Instagram today in a tuxedo-style ensemble. With her caption “#JLoJenniferLopez @DSW,” the multi-hyphenate’s audience can get excited about seeing more products from her new collection launching on Monday. Her shoe line will be exclusively sold at the retailer’s stores and DSW.com.

Lopez wore a pair of minimalist black sandal heels. They feature a thin strap around the toe with a d’Orsay silhouette and a stiletto heel.

Along with the soon-to-be-released footwear, she wore a bodysuit with a white blouse-inspired top, featuring a collar and button-down detailing along the front. The bottom is an opaque black color and features a high-cut silhouette. Over the top, the 50-year-old styled a short-sleeve, cropped black blazer. The outerwear piece features satin lapels and open front construction. The overcoat also has a tie-waist, which Lopez left undone, allowing the fabric to graze the floor in the photo.

Over the past month, the entertainer has been spotted wearing shoes from her upcoming collection launch with the retailer. She teased shimmering black, pointy-toe pumps as well as both black and orange versions of her sky-high, peep-toe sandals a few days ago while posing with her co-stars.

Related Jennifer Lopez's Bright Orange Pants Melt Into Her Towering Platform Sandals Jennifer Lopez Towers Over Her Co-Stars in Sky-High Platforms and Custom Versace Billie EiIish Meets Jennifer Lopez in Her Signature Slime Green and Air Jordan High-Tops

The “On the Floor” singer announced the partnership with Camuto Group this year on Feb. 13 and will debut the first line of footwear for spring ’20, with handbags rolling out following. The collection features over 10 shoe styles, with seven silhouettes already revealed online.

As the 48-hour countdown to this highly anticipated launch unfolds, it seems that nothing can get in the way of this mega star’s success in every industry that she enters.

To draw inspiration from this ensemble before the shoe launch, shop these styles to emulate J-Lo’s look.