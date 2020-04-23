J-Lo Gives Her Chic Mom Look an Edgy Touch in Spiky Platform Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez’s comfy-chic outfit serves as a perfect example of how to easily streamline your at-home look.

As shared today by her stylist Rob Zangardi, the “Hustlers” star paused for a mirror selfie in a stylish mom ensemble, mixing neutral shades of gray. She pieced together a light turtleneck sweater with belted gray paper bag pants, cuffed at the hem to make them more casual and also warm-weather appropriate.

She topped the outfit off with a blinged-out footwear choice. Her studded platform sneakers come from her new Jlo Jennifer Lopez collaboration with DSW that released on March 16. With a 1.5-inch platform base, the Alyona sneaker is coated in silver spikes for an edgy touch. It is available now at DSW.com for $80.

Jennifer Lopez in a neutral ensemble as shared by her stylist. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rob Zangardi/Instagram

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Lopez’s collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

On top of creating her own shoe line, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.

She also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

Check out studded sneakers that will give your look an edge just like J-Lo’s style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steven New York Rubie Sneakers, $101.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Zadig & Voltaire Stud Low-Top Sneakers, $258.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Keds Kickstart Studded Sneakers, $34.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more stylish picks from JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection.