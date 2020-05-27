J-Lo Goes Monochrome in Red-Hot Look With 5.5-Inch Platform Sandals From Her DSW Line

Jennifer Lopez had a high-low moment in a designer look complete with accessibly priced heels from her own shoe line on yesterday’s “World of Dance” season 4 premiere.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate appeared in last night’s episode wearing an all-red look from Tre by Natalie Ratabesi, including a mohair sweater (which is sold out and previously retailed for $1,195), along with trousers that cost the same price and can be purchased on Saksfifthavenue.com now.

Jennifer Lopez in an all-red look for the season 4 “World of Dance” premiere. CREDIT: Jordin Althaus/Courtesy of NBC

A closer look at J-Lo’s JLo Jennifer Lopez sandals. CREDIT: Jordin Althaus/Courtesy of NBC

For footwear, Lopez selected the Norela platform sandals from her JLo Jennifer Lopez label, which cost just $101 on DSW’s website. The Norela is fabricated in a croc-print faux leather with an almond toe and ankle-strap closure. The style features a 5.5-inch platform heel, with a 1.75-inch platform adding some stability.

JLo Jennifer Lopez Norela Platform Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

The A-lister completed her look with gold-tone jewelry, including layered bracelets, rings and statement earrings. She wore her hair pulled into a sleek ponytail.

The JLo Jennifer Lopez shoe line launched exclusively on DSW.com and in DSW stores on March 16, with prices starting at just $59. The debut collection for spring ’20 is meant to pay homage to the three cities the “Hustlers” actress calls home: New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

“We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami,” said Lopez in a release. “With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all.”

Lopez previously had a namesake shoe collection under a partnership with Titan Industries. She also partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on multiple capsules.

Click through the gallery to see how Jennifer Lopez’s style has evolved through the years.