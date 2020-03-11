Jennifer Lopez Towers Over Her Co-Stars in Sky-High Platforms and Custom Versace

Jennifer Lopez just got a major height boost from the tallest heels.

The 5-feet-5-inches-tall star used sky-high platform stilettos to match up to her “World of Dance” costar Derek Hough, who stands 5-feet-10-inches. Lopez also stood tall next to her fellow judge Ne-Yo, at 5-feet-8-inches, despite his $890 lug-sole Prada boots. Lopez’s peep-toe black pair with a thin ankle strap appears to be an unreleased design from her upcoming collaboration with DSW, dropping on March 16.

She matched the new silhouette to a custom Versace dress complete with green accents reminiscent of her iconic look from the 2000 Grammys.

The “On the Floor” singer, in partnership with Camuto Group, announced her collaboration with DSW on Feb. 13 this year; the first series of footwear will debut in spring ’20, with purses and bags following. Pieces will be available exclusively in Designer Shoe Warehouse stores and at DSW.com.

The collection features over 10 shoe styles; seven have been revealed already online with the selection including a peep-toe PVC slingback heel, an embellished gold and black strappy sandal and a nude pump with a metallic platform. The full collection drops on March 16 with new styles revealed every few days leading up to the launch. The goal of this staggered reveal is to keep fans engaged between now and the launch, according to Camuto Group president Simon Nankervis.

For styles that resemble J-Lo’s sky-high heels, check out these platforms that are available now.

