Jennifer Lopez Shares How She Ends the Day in Her $70 DSW Pink Snakeskin Pumps

After a date night with her fiancé, Jennifer Lopez shared a relatable video showing how she unwinds when getting home for the night – starting with her footwear.

In an Instagram post to her feed this past Friday, the “Let’s Get Loud” artist placed a pair of the Parlata pumps from her exclusive collection with DSW next to her, while the “Hustlers” star sat barefoot on the hardwood floor.

The shoes, shown in a pink snakeskin colorway, feature a pointed-toe silhouette with see-through paneling, a pink snakeskin faux-leather sole and trim. They have a 4.25-inch covered stiletto heel and ankle strap with buckle detailing. The heels retail for $70 and are still available to be purchased in select sizes on Dsw.com.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Parlata heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Watch on FN

For the socially distanced outing in Los Angeles with Alex Rodriguez, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist styled the eye-catching pumps with a neon-pink sweater that matched to her heels. It was paired with a croc-embossed leather pencil midi skirt and a belt from Valentino. She accessorized the two-toned ensemble with a black croc-embossed handbag from Hermés.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in West Hollywood, Calif., Oct. 29. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Lopez originally launched her collection with the shoe retailer back in March 2020, marking the multi-hyphenate’s first foray into the footwear industry.

“With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all,” she said in a release at the time of the collaboration’s debut.

In addition to this partnership, the former Superbowl half-time performer also became a global ambassador for Coach this year and has previously modeled for Versace and appeared in several ad campaigns for top labels.

Click through this gallery to see all of the styles from the Jennifer Lopez for DSW Collection.