The Sparkly Pumps on J-Lo’s Instagram Are a Sneak Peek at Her Upcoming DSW Line

Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated collection with DSW gets more exciting every day. The “On the Floor” singer, in partnership with Camuto Group, announced the collaboration on Feb. 13 this year; the first series of footwear will debut in spring ’20, with purses and bags following. Pieces will be available exclusively in Designer Shoe Warehouse stores and at DSW.com.

Yesterday, J. Lo took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of a black heel from the capsule. Similar to the previously revealed Florella silhouette in a bright orange color, the pointed-toe stiletto, shown with a glittering upper on a low, rounded vamp and a strap that wraps up the ankle and calf for individualized styling. She captioned the post: “The party starts when these walk in. 🖤 Loving these babies from the #JLOJenniferLopez collection only at @dsw link in my bio.”

The collection features over 10 shoe styles; seven have been revealed already online with the selection including a peep-toe PVC slingback heel, an embellished gold and black strappy sandal and a nude pump with a metallic platform. The full collection drops on March 16 with new styles revealed every few days leading up to the launch. The goal of this staggered reveal is to keep fans engaged between now and the launch, according to Camuto Group president Simon Nankervis. In addition to the upcoming capsule, Lopez is releasing five limited-edition shoes in honor of the launch; the shoes will be available in March in DSW stores and at DSW.com.

“There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami,” Lopez said in a release. “We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self.”

Jennifer Lopez in her JLo Jennifer Lopez shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy

The “Waiting for Tonight” star is already featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns: She models the Versace dress, stars in ads for Guess, and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Lopez’s top style moments.

Want more?

Exclusive: Jennifer Lopez Debuts Coach’s New Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez Continues Her Glittery Streak in Valentino at Independent Spirit Awards Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Sparkling Choker That Matches Her Heels on Tom Ford’s Front Row