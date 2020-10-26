J-Lo Looks Like a Boss in Suspenders, Retro Trousers & Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

Jennifer Lopez is taking the corner office and doing so in style.

The “Hustlers” star showed off her best boss style in a powerful twist on office style for her DSW line. As shared by her stylist Rob Zangardi today, the actress posed in a Bruno Cucinelli look that layered high-rise trousers with a low-cut top and black suspenders.

On her feet, the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress opted for an on-trend silhouette from her DSW collaboration. The JLo Jennifer Lopez boots resemble the label’s Hannahlee silhouette, a lifted combat-boot inspired design with a lace-up front and a lugged outsole. Though the style has since sold out, the almost 5-inch heels once retailed for $90 at DSW.com.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta and, of course, Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal.

As for J-Lo herself, it was just earlier this year when she dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

