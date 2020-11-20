J-Lo Gets Edgy in a Little Black Dress, Leather Jacket & 5-Inch Heeled Combat Boots

Jennifer Lopez tapped into her edgy side for her latest look for DSW.

As seen on her stylist Mariel Haenn’s Instagram page this afternoon, the “On the Floor” singer stepped out of a sleek convertible as she posed for the footwear retailer in a classic little black dress. The musician then elevated the number with her choice of a black leather shearling coat to style the look for fall.

As for footwear, the grungier appeal of the outfit continued into her lifted boots. The platform pair comes from Lopez’s eponymous collection with DSW and features smooth faux leather uppers. The lace-up design and buckled ankle closure helps offset a towering 5-inch block heel and an added 1-inch platform boost.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta and, of course, Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Carrie Underwood, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

As for the “Hustlers” star, her JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Jahliah platform combat boots retail for $150 at DSW.com.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Jahliah platform combat boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

It was just earlier this year when the Lopez dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the multihyphenate also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

