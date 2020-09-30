J-Lo Upgrades Her Sweats in Swarovski Crystal Work Boots With Daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez joined her daughter Emme Muñiz, 12, today as they left their New York residence en route to the airport.

The “Hustlers” star stayed comfortable for her upcoming flight in a matching pale orange sweatshirt and sweatpants set layered over a white t-shirt. She accented the look with her signature oversize shades as well.

Jennifer Lopez steps out of her apartment with her daughter Emme Muñiz in New York, Sept. 30. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

The real kicker of J-Lo’s off-duty look came with her choice of relaxed footwear. A new favorite in Lopez’s close the Jimmy Choo x Timberland 6-Inch Crystal boots released on Sept. 2 and feature a Swarovski crystal-embellished take on a classic work boot. Coming set atop a textured outsole with an equally glittering Timberland logo on the heel, the boots retail for $1,185 at Ssense.com.

Jimmy Choo x Timberland 6-Inch Crystal boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

As for her daughter Emme, the tween also opted for a comfy-chic look for the trip as she layered an oversize Miami sweatshirt with trending tie-dye sweatpants. She then kept the casual vibe going in classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers; similar colorways retail for $55 at Converse.com.

Emme Muñiz steps out with her mom, Jennifer Lopez, in New York, Sept. 30. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme’s Converse sneakers. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

As for the “On the Floor” singer herself, it was just earlier this year when Jennifer Lopez dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.