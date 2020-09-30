J-Lo Upgrades Her Sweats in Swarovski Crystal Work Boots With Daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez joined her daughter Emme Muñiz, 12, today as they left their New York residence en route to the airport.
The “Hustlers” star stayed comfortable for her upcoming flight in a matching pale orange sweatshirt and sweatpants set layered over a white t-shirt. She accented the look with her signature oversize shades as well.
The real kicker of J-Lo’s off-duty look came with her choice of relaxed footwear. A new favorite in Lopez’s close the Jimmy Choo x Timberland 6-Inch Crystal boots released on Sept. 2 and feature a Swarovski crystal-embellished take on a classic work boot. Coming set atop a textured outsole with an equally glittering Timberland logo on the heel, the boots retail for $1,185 at Ssense.com.
Watch on FN
As for her daughter Emme, the tween also opted for a comfy-chic look for the trip as she layered an oversize Miami sweatshirt with trending tie-dye sweatpants. She then kept the casual vibe going in classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers; similar colorways retail for $55 at Converse.com.
As for the “On the Floor” singer herself, it was just earlier this year when Jennifer Lopez dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.
As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.
Click through the gallery to discover more of Jennifer Lopez’s top footwear moments over the years.