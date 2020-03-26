J-Lo Dances in Crystal-Covered Sweats & the Sparkliest Sneakers in Throwback Video

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Jennifer Lopez is throwing things back to a simpler time.

The 50-year-old singer today posted a video from her “All I Have” Las Vegas residency. In the clip, Lopez dances while clad in a bold Atelier Versace ensemble. The outfit has plenty of Swarovski crystals covering basically everything, including hot pink sweatpants with the word “Bronx” scribbled across one leg and sparkly silver sneakers.

“Let’s get up and dance today! ✨💕✨,” J-Lo captioned the clip, which she shared alongside several other photos from tour.

A true multihyphenate, Lopez is best known as an entertainer but also has significant ties to the fashion space. For spring ’20, J-Lo fronts three campaigns. She appears in the dress for Versace, returns as the face of Guess and is a Coach ambassador, tapped to advertise the label’s CitySole sneaker.

Additionally, the A-lister has launched a new shoe line in tandem with DSW and Camuto Group. Prices range from $59 to $189, and silhouettes are inspired by the trifecta of cities the “Hustlers” actress calls home.

Jennifer Lopez in a style from her spring ’20 JLo Jennifer Lopez collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

“We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami,” said Lopez of her collection. “With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all.”

If you’re into the crystal-covered sneakers Lopez wore onstage at the “All I Have” tour, consider shopping one of the options below, including a style from her JLo Jennifer Lopez line.

