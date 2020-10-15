J-Lo Wears the Highest Slit Cutout Dress With Heels That Look Like Jewelry for Billboard

Jennifer Lopez graced the cover of FN’s sister publication Billboard’s 2020 Latin Power Players issue alongside Maluma.

The two singers behind the hit track “Pa Ti” posed together in a series of bold looks for the publication, “heating up Hollywood” in the mix. For the cover image, Lopez herself modeled a cutout gown from Mônot that included a daring hip-length leg slit and a peek-a-boo panel across the torso; similar halter-neck designs from the brand retail for $890 at Luisaviaroma.com.

On her feet, the boldness of the ensemble continued thanks to a set of Gianvito Rossi heels. The towering almost 4.5-inch stiletto sandals featured a classic thin strap across the toes with a contrasting ankle wrap detailing, coated in glittering crystals resembling that of a cuff anklet. The Adore suede shoes from the brand retail for $1,295 typically but can be found on sale for $906 at MyTheresa.com.

Gianvito Rossi Adore bejeweled heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

In addition to her bold black gown, the “Hustlers” star also modeled another cutout look during the photoshoot. This time around, the design came from LaQuan Smith in an all-white colorway with a long sleeve finish.

It was just earlier this year when Jennifer Lopez dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

