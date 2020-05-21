J-Lo Works Out in Cropped Sweatshirt + Shorts Set With Neon Nike Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez has the formula to chic backyard style figured out — and with a workout-ready twist.
On Instagram today, Lopez’s fiancé, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, shared a video of the duo working out in their backyard during quarantine. In the video, Lopez was clad in a sweat set from Baja East. The chic set included a cropped sweatshirt and matching shorts, both in mostly white white an orange pattern. The sweatshirt costs $195, while the shorts retail for $150.
View this post on Instagram
A new kind of “home run” for me 😅🏃🏾🔥 Who do you think crushed this #QuaranTeam workout? The kids or adults? . You could try this workout at home, even if you don’t have this equipment. You can use soup cans, detergent, anything at all instead of kettlebells! Let me know how it goes for you & stay safe! . . Full video link in bio!
For footwear, the “Hustlers” actress was wearing her longtime go-to gym shoe, the Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit. The shoe has a socklike fit, a tonal heel counter and a caging system to improve stability. While J-Lo owns the kicks in multiple colorways, she selected a “Bright Mango” pair that matched her Baja East set. The shoes can be shopped on Fightclub.com for $200.
In addition to her Nike Air Prestos, Lopez is a big fan of the Adidas Edge Lux 3 as well as The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers for her workouts. With her frequent gym looks, the “Dance Again” singer has become an athletic style trendsetter: According to Lyst, when J-Lo wore silver-coated Beyond Yoga leggings in December 2019, searches for “metallic leggings” spiked by 33% over the next 24 hours.
Lopez is also a style influencer outside of the athletic space. For the spring ’20 season, the A-lister landed three high-profile fashion campaigns, starring in ads for Coach, Guess and Versace. Additionally, the “World of Dance” judge recently launched her own shoe collection, called JLo Jennifer Lopez, which is available to shop exclusively in DSW stores and at DSW.com.
Click through the gallery to see how Jennifer Lopez’s style has evolved from the ’90s to now.