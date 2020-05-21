J-Lo Works Out in Cropped Sweatshirt + Shorts Set With Neon Nike Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez has the formula to chic backyard style figured out — and with a workout-ready twist.

On Instagram today, Lopez’s fiancé, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, shared a video of the duo working out in their backyard during quarantine. In the video, Lopez was clad in a sweat set from Baja East. The chic set included a cropped sweatshirt and matching shorts, both in mostly white white an orange pattern. The sweatshirt costs $195, while the shorts retail for $150.

For footwear, the “Hustlers” actress was wearing her longtime go-to gym shoe, the Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit. The shoe has a socklike fit, a tonal heel counter and a caging system to improve stability. While J-Lo owns the kicks in multiple colorways, she selected a “Bright Mango” pair that matched her Baja East set. The shoes can be shopped on Fightclub.com for $200.

In addition to her Nike Air Prestos, Lopez is a big fan of the Adidas Edge Lux 3 as well as The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers for her workouts. With her frequent gym looks, the “Dance Again” singer has become an athletic style trendsetter: According to Lyst, when J-Lo wore silver-coated Beyond Yoga leggings in December 2019, searches for “metallic leggings” spiked by 33% over the next 24 hours.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers while out with son Max in July in New York, July 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in Miami on Dec. 11, wearing Beyond Yoga leggings and Slick Woods x The Kooples sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Lopez is also a style influencer outside of the athletic space. For the spring ’20 season, the A-lister landed three high-profile fashion campaigns, starring in ads for Coach, Guess and Versace. Additionally, the “World of Dance” judge recently launched her own shoe collection, called JLo Jennifer Lopez, which is available to shop exclusively in DSW stores and at DSW.com.

