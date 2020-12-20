Jennifer Lopez Brings Back ‘Jenny From The Block’ Look With Her Favorite Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots

Back in the early aughts, Jennifer Lopez made Timberland boots look glam in her iconic “Jenny From The Block” music video. Lately, she’s been revisiting the 2000s look with a new pair of equally chic boots from the outdoor brand.

This weekend, the pop star and entrepreneur shared a bright and cozy weekend look with pieces from Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection for Adidas and the perfect winter boots from Timberland’s collaboration with Jimmy Choo.

On Saturday, the “On The Floor” artist wore the Adidas x Ivy Park Hooded Shrug sweatshirt in the Mesa colorway with the coordinating Circular Knit Cropped Top underneath and teamed the combination with the matching Wide-Leg Pants in the same colorway. All three pieces were part of the “Single Ladies” singer’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection for the athleisure label and were released on Oct. 29 with original retail prices, ranging from $70-95. They now still are available on the resale sites with market values ranging from $70-195 at retailers, such as stockx.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Jimmy Choox Timberland limited-edition boots. CREDIT: jimmychoo.com

For footwear, the entertainer-turned-fashion-designer teamed the loungewear set with a pair of $1,295 Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots in a wheat nubuck leather colorway with a Swarovski crystal-embellished collar and welt in the cold-weather brand’s signature 6-inch silhouette. They feature a leather lining, Vibram outer sole, and a Jimmy Choo logo charm on the laces. While they currently are sold out online, you can go to Jimmy Choo‘s website to find out the nearest in-store availability.

To finish off the off-duty ensemble, the “Hustlers” star chose a pair of Fendi Karligraphy sunglasses and Jennifer Fisher 3-inch Lily Hoop earrings in the gold colorway.

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme head to the airport in New York City on Sept. 30. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

With elevated elements, these embellished boots have been one of Lopez’s go-to boot options through the season. In Sept. 2020, the “Dance Again” artist styled these limited-edition hiking shoes with a matching sweatsuit from Les Tien.

Jennifer Lopez steps out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 16. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

These regular outfit sightings further confirm Lopez’s affinity for colorful monochrome separates and cool sneaker uniforms.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez head out and about in Miami, Dec. 13. CREDIT: MEGA

Earlier this week, the “Maid In Manhattan” actress opted for a similar aesthetic, teaming a blush-colored coat and trousers with all-white sneakers. A few days before, she also was spotted in a bright pink sweatsuit with white Nike sneakers.

Since the launch of her first stand-alone shoe collection, JLO Jennifer Lopez, with DSW earlier this year, the entrepreneur continues to confirm her footwear prowess on the heels of her JLo Beauty launch.

To get the multi-hyphenate’s cool boot style, shop similar cold-weather options below.

To Buy: Timberland 6-Inch Boots, $170.

To Buy: Sorel Caribou Boots, $160.

To Buy: Ugg Adirondack Boot III, $250.

