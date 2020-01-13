Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Gives Old Hollywood Glamour A Modern Twist at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Lopez gave an old Hollywood glamour look a modern-day twist at tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Hustlers” star wore a form-fitting nude satin Georges Hobeika gown with glittering rhinestone embellishments across the front bodice, cinched waist and high neckline; the embellishments continued onto the open cut-out design on the back as a subtle train finished off the look.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
The “On The Floor” singer matched her accessories with rhinestones as well in sparkling Harry Winston jewels, an embellished bracelet and a textured silver clutch. The floor-length hem hid her footwear, a pair of soaring sandals.

Joining Lopez on the red carpet was “Pose” actor Billy Porter. The stylish star turned heads in a seafoam green gown with dark green paneling and lining.

Billy Porter arrives at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.
A closer look at Billy Porter's platform boots.
His shoe-of choice was a set of platform white round-toe boots. Porter often favors a lifted style, previously choosing pairs from Rick Owens, Coach and more.

Also in a similar color scheme was “Katy Keene” star Lucy Hale who wore a Miu Miu V-cut gown with matching Jimmy Choo strappy platform sandals in a seafoam colorway.

Lucy Hale arrives at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.
Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity arrivals at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

