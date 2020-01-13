Jennifer Lopez Gives Old Hollywood Glamour A Modern Twist at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez gave an old Hollywood glamour look a modern-day twist at tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
The “Hustlers” star wore a form-fitting nude satin Georges Hobeika gown with glittering rhinestone embellishments across the front bodice, cinched waist and high neckline; the embellishments continued onto the open cut-out design on the back as a subtle train finished off the look.
The “On The Floor” singer matched her accessories with rhinestones as well in sparkling Harry Winston jewels, an embellished bracelet and a textured silver clutch. The floor-length hem hid her footwear, a pair of soaring sandals.
Joining Lopez on the red carpet was “Pose” actor Billy Porter. The stylish star turned heads in a seafoam green gown with dark green paneling and lining.
His shoe-of choice was a set of platform white round-toe boots. Porter often favors a lifted style, previously choosing pairs from Rick Owens, Coach and more.
Also in a similar color scheme was “Katy Keene” star Lucy Hale who wore a Miu Miu V-cut gown with matching Jimmy Choo strappy platform sandals in a seafoam colorway.
Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity arrivals at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
