Exclusive: Jennifer Lopez Debuts Coach’s New Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez will debut Coach’s new sneaker collection in a shoe campaign out today, FN can reveal exclusively.

The Coach ambassador — who last night starred in the Super Bowl halftime show — models the CitySole Court style in chalk/black camel. Lopez was photographed for Coach at the Spur on the Highline in New York.

“When you grow up in New York, sneakers are such a big part of your lifestyle because you have to pound the pavement,” Lopez told FN. “Coach CitySole is perfect for my lifestyle – I’m a dancer, and I’m always on the go and they’re very versatile. They can be dressed up and dressed down, and can be functional but also super fashionable.”

The star was shot at The Spur on New York’s Highline.

CitySole is Coach’s biggest shoe launch in years — and Michael B. Jordan also appears in ads for Coach. In addition, campaign features a series of short film vignettes with a cast of diverse New Yorkers.

“I have always been inspired by the people and unique energy of our hometown, New York,” said Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. “Like everything we design, CitySole was created with this in mind. It’s a collection for people who live always-on, spontaneous and adventurous lives.”

Coach is wearing the CitySole Colorblock Court style in blue mist gray.

The new CitySole sneakers will be available starting at 9 a.m. today at Coach.com, in 700 of the brand’s stores globally and at 175 Macy’s locations. Special pop-ups will run throughout the month at Foot Locker Times Square and Bloomingdale’s 59th Street.

Check back later today for more on Coach’s CitySole sneaker launch.

