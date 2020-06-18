J-Lo’s Leather Shorts & Knee-High Boots Make for the Fiercest Summer Look

Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest stars in the world — and she looked the part in her latest ensemble.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 50-year-old “On the Floor” singer sported a head-to-toe tan look from Coach, for which she serves as a global ambassador. The chic ensemble consisted of a suede collared jacket teamed with leather shorts.

For footwear, the “Hustlers” actress opted for brown leather knee-high boots with a platform and a chunky block heel. Lopez accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, orange-tinted shades and a white handbag with brown and purple striping.

The “Maid in Manhattan” alum captioned her post: “✨A whole mood ✨😎 @Coach.”

Lopez also shared an image of herself at work in the studio while wearing the ensemble. The “Shades of Blue” lead wasn’t wearing her jacket in the other photo set, instead showing off a white tank top.

Related Best Red, White and Blue Toenail Designs: Here's What You Need Raven-Symoné's Surprise Wedding Look Includes Rainbow Hair and Chanel Boots Air Jordan 6 'Hare' Sold Out Quickly -- but You Can Still Buy a Pair

“It’s summertime and we’re cookin’ up something muy caliente 🔥🎵,” she captioned her other Instagram post.

J-Lo was appointed as a Coach brand ambassador in November 2019. She appeared in advertising for the label for spring ’20, debuting its CitySole sneaker. Other stars on the Coach roster include Michael B. Jordan and Yara Shahidi.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” Lopez said in a statement upon announcing her partnership with the label. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of, and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown-downtown mix.”

Jennifer Lopez in Coach’s CitySole sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy

In addition to appearing in a Coach campaign for spring ’20, Lopez also landed campaigns with Versace and Guess for the season. What’s more, the A-lister this year launched an eponymous shoe label, JLo Jennifer Lopez, in partnership with Camuto Group and DSW. JLo Jennifer Lopez styles — such as pointed-toe pumps, espadrille wedges and lace-up sandals — are available to shop exclusively on DSW.com and in the label’s stores.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Women’s Justin Knee High Heeled Boot, $88.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Børn Audriana Knee High Boot, $200.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Paige

To Buy: Paige Hannah Boot, $218 (was $548).

Click through the gallery to see how Jennifer Lopez’s style has evolved from the ’90s to today.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.