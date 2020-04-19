J-Lo Covers Barbra Streisand in Coach Sweater With the Singer’s Face on It

Jennifer Lopez has plenty of hits to her own name, but she chose to cover Barbra Streisand for her “One World: Together At Home” performance.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate sang Streisand’s “People” while wearing a Coach 1941 crewneck with the singer’s face on it. The sweatshirt can be purchased from Shopbop.com for $225.

On Instagram, Lopez shared a video of her performance, which was taped at her home in Miami.

“There’s one thing that I realized during this whole time, and it’s how much we all need each other…✨💕 With a few old Christmas lights from the garage and some candles leftover from our Super Bowl party here at the house, I tried to put together with all the love in the world a thank you to everyone out there fighting, working, sacrificing and doing their part. I love you, I’m with you and I MISS YOU!” the singer captioned the clip.

Lopez is a Coach ambassador and appears in a spring ’20 campaign for the brand, debuting its CitySole sneaker. She also stars in spring ’20 campaigns for Guess and Versace. Additionally, the “Hustlers” actress’ JLo Jennifer Lopez shoe line made its debut at DSW stores and on DSW.com last month.

Jennifer Lopez in Coach’s CitySole sneakers.

